New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

