New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.28 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.