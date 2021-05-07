New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of AAR worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $19,243,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.