New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIN opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

