New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

