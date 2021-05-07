New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Livent worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

