New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of HNI worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HNI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,974 shares of company stock valued at $287,705 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

