New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

