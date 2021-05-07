New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2,287.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

