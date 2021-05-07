New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Jack in the Box worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $119.61 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

