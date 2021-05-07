New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Calavo Growers worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $17,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

