New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

