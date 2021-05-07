New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of CSG Systems International worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,987.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

