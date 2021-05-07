New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,400 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Uniti Group worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Uniti Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,028,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

UNIT stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.