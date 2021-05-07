New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,110 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of United Natural Foods worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

