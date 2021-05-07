New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Vonage worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

