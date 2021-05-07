New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,200 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of The ODP worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.