New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,614 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AMC Networks worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX opened at $45.55 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.