New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,500 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fluor worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after buying an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $20,584,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

