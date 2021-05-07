New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,570 shares of company stock worth $3,348,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

