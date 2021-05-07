New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $16,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.