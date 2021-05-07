New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Granite Construction worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

