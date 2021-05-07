New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,319 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Navient worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

