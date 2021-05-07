New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,800 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury General worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 78.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Mercury General by 32.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

