New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,024 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

