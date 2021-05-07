New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,597 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.