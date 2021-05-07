New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Steven Madden worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

