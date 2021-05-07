New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of PRA Group worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.