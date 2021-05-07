News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 39421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in News by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

