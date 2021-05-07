NEXT One Day Volume Reaches $6,266.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $1.10 million and $6,266.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.17 or 0.00621050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

