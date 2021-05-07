NextDAO (NAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $383,146.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $383,146.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00260819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.00204493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,975,344,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,935,112,303 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

