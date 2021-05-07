NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,430 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 15,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

