NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday.

NFI Group stock traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,129. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -20.33%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

