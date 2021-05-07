NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

