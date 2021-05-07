NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

