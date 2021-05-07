Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nikola stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,048,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.