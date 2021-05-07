Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Nikola stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,048,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $93.99.
In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.
