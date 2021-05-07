Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 29,500 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 826.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

