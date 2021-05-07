Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.