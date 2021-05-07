Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,795 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after buying an additional 1,564,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE CIM opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

