Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stepan worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth $209,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $452,988. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $137.95 on Friday. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

