Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NYSE NSA opened at $45.06 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

