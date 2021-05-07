Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

