Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

