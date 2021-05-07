Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 339.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,858,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

