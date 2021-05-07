Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

