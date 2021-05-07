Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $16,423,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Truist upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.14 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

