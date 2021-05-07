Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,868 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 226.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $209.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average of $236.86. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

