Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5,588.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.