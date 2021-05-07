Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

