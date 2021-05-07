Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 201.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

